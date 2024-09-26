FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 54.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.87.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 135.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

