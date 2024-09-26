Rhumbline Advisers Has $552,000 Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in argenx were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX opened at $549.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.77. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $554.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.62.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

