Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 3.4 %
NNOX opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $342.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
