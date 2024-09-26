Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 3.4 %

NNOX opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $342.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NNOX

About Nano-X Imaging

(Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.