Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 20,175 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Altus Power worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Power during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPS. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Altus Power Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.45 million, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 0.96. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

