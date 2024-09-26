Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 89,775 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 5,417.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

