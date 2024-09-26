Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,589 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Health Catalyst worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,361 shares of company stock worth $248,033. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HCAT opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $497.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.