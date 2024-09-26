Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Carriage Services worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.9 %

CSV stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,195.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

