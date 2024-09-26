Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,066 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Innodata were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Innodata by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Innodata by 128.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innodata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Innodata Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a P/E ratio of 256.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Innodata Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.