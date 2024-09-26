Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.53

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.83. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 92,400 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
