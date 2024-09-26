Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.53

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.83. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 92,400 shares trading hands.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 935,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 231,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

