Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.79. Duluth shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 35,452 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Duluth by 896.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

