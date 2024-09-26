China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.54

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $18.18. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 26,193 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

