CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.20

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.20 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 124.80 ($1.67). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.65), with a volume of 492,252 shares changing hands.
CentralNic Group Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £339.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.20.
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
