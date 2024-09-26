Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 182,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

