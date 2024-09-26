Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

