Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $107.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

