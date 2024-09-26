3,083 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $632,864.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,527,524.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,752,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML opened at $41.06 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $450.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyLion Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.