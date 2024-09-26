Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,609,023 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

