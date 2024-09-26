Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 187,077 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $16.59 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $817.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.