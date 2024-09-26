Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 729 Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.08% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BUYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global equities expecting to benefit from disruptive commerce for consumers and businesses. BUYZ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

