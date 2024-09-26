Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of APRD opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

