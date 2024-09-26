Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

