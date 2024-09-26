2,862 Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Profile
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
