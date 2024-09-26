BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 358,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,120 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.5 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

