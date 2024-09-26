Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $16,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Ardelyx by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Up 2.4 %

ARDX stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,964.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,312 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $33,253.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,964.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,872 shares of company stock worth $974,143. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

