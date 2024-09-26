Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

TR opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.