Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CZWI opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $14.15.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

