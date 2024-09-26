Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 66.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.36. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

