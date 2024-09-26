Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 44,623.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

