Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

PSR opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

