Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

