Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,021,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,896,000 after buying an additional 1,624,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,379,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $259.97 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

