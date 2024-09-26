Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 755 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in LGI Homes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 187,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LGIH. Wedbush raised LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LGIH

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.