Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 964.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

