Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,218,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

