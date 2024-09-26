Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 89.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

