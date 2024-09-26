Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 1,513.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Rekor Systems worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 257.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 2,275,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,312,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

