Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $317,000 Stake in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 588.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of LiveOne worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveOne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. LiveOne, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.56.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

