Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Separately, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTX. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $115.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

