Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDZI. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 212.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $206.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 77.51% and a negative net margin of 1,095.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

