NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 904.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

