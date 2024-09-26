Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 463,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7,557.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 453,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 447,564 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,522,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

