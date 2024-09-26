Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 950 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUSV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

