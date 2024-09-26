Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 808.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,923 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 875.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 860,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,333,000 after acquiring an additional 772,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 990.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 433,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,501,000 after buying an additional 393,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 910.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,260,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $402,804,000 after buying an additional 2,937,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 20,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

