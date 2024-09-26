Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,171 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $516,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PBFS opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

