Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Lifecore Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,623 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,283,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 373,516 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 138,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 79.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 515.12%. Research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LFCR. Barrington Research cut shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

