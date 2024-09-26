Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 0.9 %

FMS opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.