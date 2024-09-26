MBA Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

