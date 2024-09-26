Adero Partners LLC Purchases 216,809 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 936.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,809 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

