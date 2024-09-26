Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Paysign worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paysign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,548,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,351,942.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,207 shares of company stock valued at $935,620. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYS

Paysign Price Performance

Paysign stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.59.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysign Profile

(Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.