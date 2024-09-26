Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for New Gold (NGD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Gold (NYSE: NGD):

9/21/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.25. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2024 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/24/2024 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2024 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.75. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.29. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in New Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

